D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Revenue clocked in at $27.77 billion, up 55.19% YTD: What’s Next?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -0.02% or -0.02 points to close at $106.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1983961 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.225 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

It opened the trading session at $106.77, the shares rose to $108.87 and dropped to $106.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded 20.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 1983961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $118.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $125, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 252.13.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.08 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.15, while it was recorded at 105.67 for the last single week of trading, and 91.82 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $31,630 million, or 83.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,575,587, which is approximately -0.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,085,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -2.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 16,847,684 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 18,492,782 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 260,325,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,665,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,489,166 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,719,289 shares during the same period.