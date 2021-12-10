Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Revenue clocked in at $238.70 million, down -12.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] price plunged by -2.95 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Clean Energy Appoints Karine Boissy-Rousseau to Board of Directors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced today that Karine Boissy-Rousseau, Senior Vice President New Mobility and Marketing at TotalEnergies, has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately to replace Phillipe Charleux, who had served on the Board of Directors since February 2020.

A sum of 2203834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares reached a high of $7.11 and dropped to a low of $6.855 until finishing in the latest session at $6.91.

The one-year CLNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.64. The average equity rating for CLNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 93.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

CLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Fundamentals:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

CLNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $674 million, or 43.50% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,779,530, which is approximately 17.493% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,362,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.14 million in CLNE stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $86.91 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 63.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 19,812,355 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 11,992,218 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 62,825,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,629,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,948,031 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,524,381 shares during the same period.