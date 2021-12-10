Buckingham Research lifts R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] gained 2.87% on the last trading session, reaching $10.75 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Continues an Investigation of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE – RRD).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (“R.R. Donnelley” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RRD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), which operates a global family of manufacturing and distribution businesses, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, R.R. Donnelley stockholders will receive $10.35 in cash for each share of R.R. Donnelley common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the R.R. Donnelley Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Atlas is paying too little for the Company.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company represents 73.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $777.87 million with the latest information. RRD stock price has been found in the range of $10.28 to $10.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, RRD reached a trading volume of 2290551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRD shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 49.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for RRD stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 651.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.64 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

There are presently around $457 million, or 75.20% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,046,744, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 4.24% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.25 million in RRD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.41 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly -0.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 6,884,570 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,132,023 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,761,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,777,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,627 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,241 shares during the same period.