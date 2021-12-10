Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] Is Currently 2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] gained 2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $4.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Aprea Therapeutics Announces Removal of FDA Clinical Hold on Eprenetapopt in Lymphoid Malignancies.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the full clinical hold on the Company’s clinical trial evaluating the combination of its lead compound, eprenetapopt, with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are pleased to have addressed the FDA’s concerns and receive clearance to proceed with future clinical study of eprenetapopt in non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas,” said Eyal Attar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. “We look forward to continued evaluation of eprenetapopt as a therapeutic option for these patients with unmet medical need.”.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. represents 21.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.48 million with the latest information. APRE stock price has been found in the range of $4.06 to $4.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, APRE reached a trading volume of 6400625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for APRE stock

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, APRE shares dropped by -16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]

There are presently around $21 million, or 24.20% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,259,662, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 717,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in APRE stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $2.86 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 737,244 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,275,655 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,987,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,000,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,005 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,332 shares during the same period.