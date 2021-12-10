Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Stock trading around $5.08 per share: What’s Next?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.93%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Applied DNA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results, Continuing Momentum in Diagnostic Testing.

– FQ4 Revenues of $3.0 Million, Up 868% Over FQ4’20 and Up 79% Over FQ3’21 -.

– Record Full-Year Revenues of $9.0 Million, up 367% Over Fiscal 2020 -.

Over the last 12 months, APDN stock dropped by -22.68%. The one-year Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.25. The average equity rating for APDN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.22 million, with 7.49 million shares outstanding and 6.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 627.24K shares, APDN stock reached a trading volume of 2890788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

APDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, APDN shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.90% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,417, which is approximately 0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in APDN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 33.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 70,028 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 44,187 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 410,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 46 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,527 shares during the same period.