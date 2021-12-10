Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell -7.55% so far this year. What now?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.67%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Amgen Announces New Data Being Presented At ASH 2021.

BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) Data Demonstrate Superior Overall Survival in Pediatric Patients With Relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Longer Follow-up of Phase 3 Trial.

First Presentation of Efficacy and Safety Data With Subcutaneous BLINCYTO Administration in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Over the last 12 months, AMGN stock dropped by -7.52%. The one-year Amgen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.61. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.98 billion, with 567.00 million shares outstanding and 566.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, AMGN stock reached a trading volume of 2691439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $240.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $228, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.07, while it was recorded at 209.73 for the last single week of trading, and 230.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.49 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 21.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 355.46. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $298,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.90%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,440 million, or 77.20% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,013,416, which is approximately 2.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,797,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.99 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.33 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

984 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 17,061,296 shares. Additionally, 991 investors decreased positions by around 23,598,173 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 387,570,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,230,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,343,342 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,251 shares during the same period.