Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Is Currently -8.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] loss -8.49% on the last trading session, reaching $6.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Affimed to Host Virtual Investor Call Today to Discuss Treatment of CD30-positive Lymphoma Patients with Cord Blood-derived Natural Killer Cells Pre-complexed with Innate Cell Engager AFM13.

For the 13 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) the response rate after one cycle of treatment remains at 100% with a 38.5% complete response (CR) rate; one additional patient completed cycle 1 at the RP2D and was assessed with a partial response (PR).

Three of 3 patients treated with two cycles in the dose escalation part of the study at the RP2D remain in CR at 6 months after start of treatment.

Affimed N.V. represents 119.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $811.19 million with the latest information. AFMD stock price has been found in the range of $6.19 to $6.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 2934640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $13.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96.

Trading performance analysis for AFMD stock

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.63. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.80. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$289,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $488 million, or 64.60% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,778,090, which is approximately 0.656% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,122,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.82 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $38.26 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 6.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 12,627,804 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,829,952 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 47,949,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,407,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,660,337 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,185,785 shares during the same period.