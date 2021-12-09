Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Revenue clocked in at $3.41 billion, down -21.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] gained 2.00% or 1.73 points to close at $88.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2825057 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Wynn Resorts Names Julie Cameron-Doe as New Chief Financial Officer.

Leading luxury resort company solidifies its leadership structure with a well-regarded, senior finance executive.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) announced it will appoint Julie Cameron-Doe as its Chief Financial Officer, effective in the second quarter of 2022 on completion of her notice period with her current employer. Ms. Cameron-Doe will succeed Craig Billings, who will become the Company’s CEO early next year.

It opened the trading session at $87.99, the shares rose to $90.3036 and dropped to $87.133, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded -30.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 2825057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $105.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $107 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $114, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WYNN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 89 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.92. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.53, while it was recorded at 84.38 for the last single week of trading, and 109.76 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $6,424 million, or 65.00% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,896,763, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,860,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.93 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $712.07 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 8,929,677 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 14,383,862 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 51,007,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,320,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,339 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,778,996 shares during the same period.