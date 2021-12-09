why The Kroger Co. [KR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.24

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.52%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Home Chef and USAA Alliance Services, LLC Team Up to Make Mealtime Easier for Active and Retired Military Members and Their Families.

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, and USAA Alliance Services, LLC, the top organization serving active and retired military and their families, announced a new relationship that will offer USAA members special discounts on Home Chef’s meal kit delivery service. Available now, USAA members receive a recurring, lifetime offer of 50% off their first Home Chef box and 15% off all additional boxes.

“At Home Chef, we’re on a mission to make mealtime easier and more accessible, and we’re excited to offer USAA members a lifetime discount for Home Chef meals,” said Eric Dean, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships, Home Chef. “We’re honored to be able to help current and retired military service members to not only put food on the table but build connections with family and friends over a delicious meal.”.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 45.62%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.88. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.46 billion, with 746.00 million shares outstanding and 738.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 6589652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $44.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $45 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $44, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on KR stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 45 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.09, while it was recorded at 43.69 for the last single week of trading, and 39.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.25. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.99. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 6.58%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,348 million, or 83.20% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,363,303, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,453,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.78 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 33,376,027 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 54,138,561 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 519,265,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,780,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,971,831 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,960 shares during the same period.