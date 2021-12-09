why ReneSola Ltd [SOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.80

ReneSola Ltd [NYSE: SOL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.82%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations.

Hagens Berman urges ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.

Over the last 12 months, SOL stock dropped by -3.47%. The one-year ReneSola Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.42. The average equity rating for SOL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $472.80 million, with 69.75 million shares outstanding and 69.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, SOL stock reached a trading volume of 2920937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ReneSola Ltd [SOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOL shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ReneSola Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2019, representing the official price target for ReneSola Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReneSola Ltd is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

SOL Stock Performance Analysis:

ReneSola Ltd [SOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.82. With this latest performance, SOL shares dropped by -36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for ReneSola Ltd [SOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReneSola Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReneSola Ltd [SOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. ReneSola Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Total Capital for SOL is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.07. Additionally, SOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] managed to generate an average of $18,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.ReneSola Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

SOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReneSola Ltd go to 15.00%.

ReneSola Ltd [SOL] Insider Position Details

Positions in ReneSola Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in ReneSola Ltd [NYSE:SOL] by around 1,116,539 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,723,957 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 21,729,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,570,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 401,811 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 222,239 shares during the same period.