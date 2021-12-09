why Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.00

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] price surged by 1.12 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Lexington Realty Trust Comments on Land & Buildings’ Nominations.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today issued the following statement in response to Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC’s (“Land & Buildings”) announcement of its nomination of two trustee candidates to stand for election to LXP’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) at LXP’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”):.

LXP maintains an ongoing dialogue with the investment community and values constructive input that may advance our goal of enhancing shareholder value. To that end, LXP has been transparent in its discussions with representatives of Land & Buildings as detailed in LXP’s letter to shareholders dated October 6, 2021 and has met with Land & Buildings each time it has requested a meeting. The Board and management team intend to continue engaging constructively with all shareholders, including Land & Buildings, and LXP’s Nominating and Governance Committee looks forward to reviewing and evaluating Land & Buildings’ trustee candidates consistent with its established processes.

A sum of 3669282 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Lexington Realty Trust shares reached a high of $15.49 and dropped to a low of $15.19 until finishing in the latest session at $15.38.

The one-year LXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.87. The average equity rating for LXP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 51.26.

LXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexington Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +38.42. Lexington Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.40.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.71. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $3,328,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

LXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,302 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,725,559, which is approximately -3.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,165,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.76 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $650.7 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexington Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 22,891,225 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 21,616,516 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 238,356,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,864,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,722,562 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 8,468,831 shares during the same period.