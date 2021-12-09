Wall Street Analyst Initiated Quotient Limited [QTNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] closed the trading session at $2.25 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.085, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced Mr. Esteban Uriarte as the Company’s Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer (CMOO). Mr. Uriarte will assume the responsibilities of CMOO on February 1st, 2022.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Esteban to the Executive team at this exciting time in our Company’s evolution. Esteban brings his experience in leading high-growth teams and unifying manufacturing and supply chain management. As we transition the company from the development phase into commercialization, we will drive scale up in manufacturing to transform the business,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.81 percent and weekly performance of -2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 805.35K shares, QTNT reached to a volume of 3144222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91.

QTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Quotient Limited [QTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, QTNT shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.05.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -44.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$249,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $169 million, or 86.40% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 9,251,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.71 million in QTNT stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $14.3 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 3.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 3,398,192 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,001,970 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 69,802,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,202,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,306 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 403,121 shares during the same period.