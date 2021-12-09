Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $256.74 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $254.55, while the highest price level was $258.63. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Lowe’s Makes the Holidays ‘Twice as Nice’ for Communities and Consumers Nationwide.

Lowe’s “Secret Santa” project extends the retailer’s Centennial 100 Hometowns program and new Winterfest event helps shoppers make more of the holidays.

Beginning today, Giving Tuesday, throughout the month of December, Lowe’s offers new ways to make the holidays “twice as nice” through its first-ever “Hometown Secret Santas” project, benefiting 100 local communities, and invites consumers to participate in Winterfest, a new event featuring festive experiences and deals online and in-stores nationwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.95 percent and weekly performance of 4.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 3797323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $267.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $225 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 34.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.29, while it was recorded at 252.78 for the last single week of trading, and 202.78 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 19.45%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131,835 million, or 77.50% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,969,301, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,861,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.55 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.85 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 932 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 13,620,330 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 26,268,723 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 473,266,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,155,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,340 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,446,284 shares during the same period.