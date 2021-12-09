Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] is -31.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRPX] jumped around 0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.46 at the close of the session, up 10.12%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Virpax Reports Successful Results of Toxicology and Pharmacokinetic Study for Epoladerm™.

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, reported positive results following the completion of a toxicology and pharmacokinetic study designed to support clinical trials with Epoladerm™, one of its lead investigational product candidates for the management of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.

Charles River Laboratories, a renowned CRO engaged by Virpax to perform Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required pre-clinical studies, has completed a single dose pharmacokinetic study of dermal administration of Epoladerm in minipigs as part of the required Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) enabling trials. Single-dose transdermal delivery of Epoladerm was well-tolerated in all minipigs and no treatment-related clinical observations, changes in body weight, or dermal irritation were observed. All Epoladerm treated animals had plasma levels of Epoladerm confirming transdermal absorption. The maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) was reached at 4 hours post-dose, and plasma Epoladerm remained at 24-hour post-dose for all animals. This data should strengthen the Company’s IND filing in advance of the anticipated start of first-in-human clinical trials.

Compared to the average trading volume of 804.50K shares, VRPX reached a trading volume of 31139529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

How has VRPX stock performed recently?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, VRPX shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.11% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,084,913 per employee.Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.90 and a Current Ratio set at 23.90.

Insider trade positions for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 28.70% of VRPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRPX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 993,000, which is approximately 541.734% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in VRPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 million in VRPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRPX] by around 2,215,147 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 76,471 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 92,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,384,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRPX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,374,834 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 66,557 shares during the same period.