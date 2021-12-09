Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] moved down -4.01: Why It’s Important

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] closed the trading session at $14.83 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.55, while the highest price level was $15.08. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Verra Mobility Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock By A Selling Stockholder.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) (“Verra Mobility” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,207,821 shares of its Class A Common Stock by a selling stockholder of the Company. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholder. Settlement is scheduled for December 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.51 percent and weekly performance of 6.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 747.52K shares, VRRM reached to a volume of 3837512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

VRRM stock trade performance evaluation

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, VRRM shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.23, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.05. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of -$5,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 30.80%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,161 million, or 97.80% of VRRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,673,157, which is approximately 8.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,117,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.77 million in VRRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.9 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly -4.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 14,763,646 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 22,190,561 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 102,907,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,861,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,826 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 519,241 shares during the same period.