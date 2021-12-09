VEON Ltd. [VEON] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $2.70

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] traded at a low on 12/08/21, posting a -1.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78. The company report on December 7, 2021 that VEON aspires to achieve 10-14% CAGR local currency revenue & EBITDA growth between FY2022 and FY2024.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has announced a new medium-term financial ambition, including a 10-14% CAGR local currency revenue and EBITDA growth over the next three years.

VEON’s new medium-term financial ambition for financial years 2022 to 2024, anticipates an acceleration in Group revenue growth, as the benefits of VEON’s recent investments in high-speed 4G networks are realised, supporting the digital operator model. Together with this double digit local currency revenue growth ambition, the Group aspires to achieve a 3 percentage point EBITDA margin expansion over the same period, supported by its group-wide cost efficiency program, that is anticipated to bring annual run rate savings of USD250 million by the end of 2024. The Group’s medium term ambition is to reduce USD-denominated debt to below 40% of net debt while increasing the local currency funding and extending the tenor of its debt to 4 years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3081774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VEON Ltd. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for VEON stock reached $3.17 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 907.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 3081774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0394, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8814 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $751 million, or 28.60% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 56,943,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.07 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $81.29 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 8.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 60,657,762 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 16,854,073 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 337,527,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,039,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,488,804 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 830,009 shares during the same period.