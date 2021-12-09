Ventas Inc. [VTR] Stock trading around $50.50 per share: What’s Next?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] gained 2.19% or 1.08 points to close at $50.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2924559 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Ventas Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $49.27, the shares rose to $50.82 and dropped to $49.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTR points out that the company has recorded -12.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 2924559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on VTR stock. On September 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 61 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 96.77.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.31, while it was recorded at 48.54 for the last single week of trading, and 55.54 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +11.33. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $980,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $18,603 million, or 95.80% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,802,841, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,917,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 32,376,395 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 18,344,656 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 325,709,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,430,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,850 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,413,816 shares during the same period.