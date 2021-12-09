US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Stock trading around $34.07 per share: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] gained 0.32% or 0.11 points to close at $34.07 with a heavy trading volume of 4086095 shares. The company report on December 8, 2021 that US Foods Named as Chicago Innovation Award Winner.

The company was awarded with the Chicago Innovation Accenture Corporate Innovator Award for its Ghost Kitchens Playbook Program.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that the company has been named a 2021 Chicago Innovation Award winner. The company was awarded the Accenture Corporate Innovator Award, an award that celebrates a large corporation for its commitment to innovation. US Foods is one of 20 Chicago Innovation Award winners selected from more than 425 nominations.

It opened the trading session at $34.095, the shares rose to $34.41 and dropped to $33.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USFD points out that the company has recorded -13.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, USFD reached to a volume of 4086095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $43.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 22 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 39.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for USFD stock

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.32, while it was recorded at 32.77 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $7,306 million, or 97.70% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,665,990, which is approximately 29.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,531,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $629.32 million in USFD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $564.48 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -0.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 30,868,278 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 25,739,030 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 158,540,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,148,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,235,809 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,780,281 shares during the same period.