UBS slashes price target on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX] – find out why.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPIX] loss -17.58% or -1.22 points to close at $5.72 with a heavy trading volume of 6732975 shares. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Caldolor® Now FDA Approved For Pre-Operative Administration.

Dosed prior to surgery, Caldolor® demonstrated significant reduction in pain intensity.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded labeling for Caldolor®, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration. The non-narcotic pain reliever may now be administered just prior to surgery to enable patients to wake up from their procedure in significantly less pain.

It opened the trading session at $5.92, the shares rose to $6.30 and dropped to $5.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPIX points out that the company has recorded 76.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -160.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, CPIX reached to a volume of 6732975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX]:

UBS have made an estimate for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2012. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2011, representing the official price target for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CPIX stock. On August 17, 2010, analysts decreased their price target for CPIX shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPIX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for CPIX stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.72. With this latest performance, CPIX shares gained by 113.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.15 for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.14 and a Gross Margin at +64.21. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.48.

Return on Total Capital for CPIX is now -11.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.34. Additionally, CPIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX] managed to generate an average of -$72,736 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPIX]

There are presently around $16 million, or 19.00% of CPIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPIX stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 696,654, which is approximately -7.789% of the company’s market cap and around 41.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 664,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 million in CPIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.24 million in CPIX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPIX] by around 30,290 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 212,687 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,525,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,768,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPIX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,021 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 45,283 shares during the same period.