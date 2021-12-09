TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] is -5.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] closed the trading session at $27.19 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.80, while the highest price level was $28.15. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Tripadvisor Creates its First Immersive Audio Experience in North America via Amazon Alexa, in partnership with Visit Orlando.

New Branded Voice Integration, Powered by Tripadvisor, Aims to Inspire Travelers to Explore Beyond Orlando’s Incredible Theme Parks.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, has created its first immersive audio experience in North America via Amazon Alexa, in partnership with Visit Orlando, the Official Tourism Association for Orlando.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.52 percent and weekly performance of 8.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, TRIP reached to a volume of 3002019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $37.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $48 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TRIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -22.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 26.29 for the last single week of trading, and 40.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.20. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.85.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now -20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.56. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of -$111,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

There are presently around $2,619 million, or 78.40% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 12,347,046, which is approximately 6.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,293,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.82 million in TRIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.26 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly -11.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TripAdvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 13,971,191 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 16,968,225 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 66,498,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,437,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,077,400 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 8,228,335 shares during the same period.