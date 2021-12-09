Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] fell -25.19% so far this year. What now?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPWH] traded at a high on 12/08/21, posting a 2.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.13. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021.

“I am very proud of our team and pleased with the performance of the business during the third quarter.” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “Despite a very difficult comparison and the terminated merger agreement with the Great Outdoors Group, Inc., our team has been able to achieve incredible results in the quarter and year-to-date periods.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2896523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stands at 6.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for SPWH stock reached $717.03 million, with 43.86 million shares outstanding and 42.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 727.72K shares, SPWH reached a trading volume of 2896523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SPWH stock. On July 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPWH shares from 15 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has SPWH stock performed recently?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.98. With this latest performance, SPWH shares dropped by -24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.83 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.29.

Return on Total Capital for SPWH is now 27.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.72. Additionally, SPWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] managed to generate an average of $13,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,264.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. go to 20.72%.

Insider trade positions for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]

There are presently around $554 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWH stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,943,966, which is approximately 2.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,940,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.7 million in SPWH stocks shares; and ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $29.3 million in SPWH stock with ownership of nearly 0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SPWH] by around 6,623,522 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,583,439 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 32,007,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,214,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,062 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,707,599 shares during the same period.