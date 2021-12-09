Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] Stock trading around $15.92 per share: What’s Next?

Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE: DTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.66%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Solo Brands Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Raises 2021 Guidance.

Solo Brands, Inc., (NYSE: DTC) a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands (the “Company,” “we” or “our”), today announced its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

The one-year Solo Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.29.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, DTC stock reached a trading volume of 3053577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Solo Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Solo Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DTC stock.

DTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Solo Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.93. Solo Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.14.

Return on Total Capital for DTC is now -8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.09. Additionally, DTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.