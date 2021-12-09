Seaport Global Securities lifts Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Strong Third Quarter Free Cash Flow to Enhance Shareholder Returns Through Fourth Quarter Share Buyback Program .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A sum of 3689363 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Ovintiv Inc. shares reached a high of $35.72 and dropped to a low of $34.85 until finishing in the latest session at $35.10.

The one-year OVV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.31. The average equity rating for OVV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $47.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $40 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

OVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.51, while it was recorded at 34.04 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ovintiv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,464 million, or 74.10% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,251,860, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 22,472,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.13 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $742.3 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly -0.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 19,808,981 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 20,643,181 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 143,379,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,831,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,534,429 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,271 shares during the same period.