RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – find out why.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] jumped around 1.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $135.60 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that NASDAQ: MTCH Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Match Group Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors, who purchased shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) prior to November 2018 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: MTCH shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

Match Group Inc. stock is now -10.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTCH Stock saw the intraday high of $141.396 and lowest of $133.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.00, which means current price is +12.17% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3882579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $174.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 44.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.20, while it was recorded at 130.79 for the last single week of trading, and 149.29 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $37,277 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,998,088, which is approximately 21.515% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,719,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.29 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -41.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 47,413,282 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 35,826,139 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 194,013,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,253,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,217,109 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,721,947 shares during the same period.