Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] moved down -44.30: Why It’s Important

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] closed the trading session at $8.01 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.89, while the highest price level was $9.4399. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Positive EMERALD Trial Results for Elacestrant Presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2021.

Trial met both primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful extension of progression free survival (PFS) as monotherapy vs. standard of care (SoC) endocrine therapy in overall population and estrogen receptor mutation (mESR1) population.

In the overall population, elacestrant reduced risk of progression or death by 30% vs. SoC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.15 percent and weekly performance of -48.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -58.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, RDUS reached to a volume of 9781463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDUS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on RDUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79.

RDUS stock trade performance evaluation

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.46. With this latest performance, RDUS shares dropped by -58.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.07 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 13.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.71 for the last 200 days.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.42. Radius Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.76.

Return on Total Capital for RDUS is now -58.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.05. Additionally, RDUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] managed to generate an average of -$352,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $702 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 7,768,714, which is approximately 3.151% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,691,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.61 million in RDUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67.18 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly 0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 4,905,942 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,984,368 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,903,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,793,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,708 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,457 shares during the same period.