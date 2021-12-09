Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $8.35 per share: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] loss -0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $8.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Iconic Supermodel Iman Launches First Fragrance, Love Memoir Exclusively with HSN.

HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the highly anticipated launch of entrepreneur, philanthropist and iconic supermodel Iman’s debut fragrance, Love Memoir. This new scent is a tribute to her epic romance with her husband, David Bowie, and an intimate reflection of their tender relationship. It is a bottled homage to the mutual devotion of a universally celebrated couple, and like both fine perfume and true love, its story requires a touch of divine alchemy. The fragrance is available exclusively on HSN.com.

Inspired by decades of romance and developed in a multi-year partnership with Batallure Beauty, Love Memoir is a unique composition of luscious, rich rose comingles with a hint of creamy, sensual vanilla; fresh, citrusy bergamot infuses an energetic note; and woodsy vetiver and earthy blackcurrant add smoky layers. Its construction is that of a fragrance made to linger and a fitting tribute to the legacy that only memory can create.

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 404.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. QRTEA stock price has been found in the range of $8.34 to $8.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 4054446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.47. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of $54,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $2,871 million, or 89.50% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 51,835,678, which is approximately -0.498% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,601,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.96 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $162.98 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 0.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 19,703,769 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 30,622,256 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 292,229,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,555,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,323 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,212,337 shares during the same period.