Photronics Inc. [PLAB] moved up 25.95: Why It’s Important

Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAB] jumped around 3.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.91 at the close of the session, up 25.95%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended October 31, 2021.

“Photronics achieved a fourth consecutive year of record revenue, as demand for our design-driven products accelerated and we fully ramped new flat panel display capacity,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher.”.

Photronics Inc. stock is now 60.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAB Stock saw the intraday high of $18.00 and lowest of $15.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.15, which means current price is +64.46% above from all time high which was touched on 12/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 329.20K shares, PLAB reached a trading volume of 4437829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Photronics Inc. [PLAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAB shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Photronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Photronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on PLAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Photronics Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has PLAB stock performed recently?

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.56. With this latest performance, PLAB shares gained by 27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.48 for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Photronics Inc. [PLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.49 and a Gross Margin at +22.09. Photronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for PLAB is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.42. Additionally, PLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] managed to generate an average of $19,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Photronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Photronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]

There are presently around $779 million, or 92.40% of PLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,523,924, which is approximately -7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,669,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.4 million in PLAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.9 million in PLAB stock with ownership of nearly -2.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Photronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAB] by around 3,332,485 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,333,532 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 48,131,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,797,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAB stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,220,287 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 106,858 shares during the same period.