Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] Is Currently -6.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] loss -6.09% or -1.15 points to close at $17.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3419201 shares. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Navitas Opens New Design Center Focused on Enabling GaN-based Data-Centers.

Next-gen semiconductor could deliver up to 40% energy savings and $1.9B/year electricity savings for the world’s data centers.

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) announced its expansion into higher-power markets with the opening of a new Design Center dedicated to bringing next-generation GaN power ICs and associated high-efficiency, high-power-density systems to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN, thereby significantly improving energy savings, reducing electricity costs and cutting CO2 emissions.

It opened the trading session at $19.215, the shares rose to $19.215 and dropped to $17.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVTS points out that the company has recorded 78.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, NVTS reached to a volume of 3419201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.47.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.19% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.13 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] managed to generate an average of -$929,824 per employee.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

There are presently around $330 million, or 14.90% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,529,049, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.00% of the total institutional ownership; COHANZICK MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,360,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.7 million in NVTS stocks shares; and RIVERPARK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $25.7 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly -5.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 5,573,684 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,128,357 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 766,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,468,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,923,205 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,066,739 shares during the same period.