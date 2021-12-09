MoffettNathanson lifts DISH Network Corporation [DISH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $32.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2021 that DISH Selects Rakuten Symphony for Observability and Service Assurance Solution.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) selected Rakuten Symphony’s observability framework (OBF) to collect telemetry data from all network functions that will enable the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to operate and optimize the DISH 5G network.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DISH is adding Rakuten Symphony to its roster of modern telco infrastructure vendors that support OpenRAN and cloud-native technologies as a provider of Operational Support Systems (OSS) services. Together, DISH’s roster of OSS vendors will aggregate service assurance, monitoring, customer experience and automation through a singular platform on the DISH 5G network.

DISH Network Corporation represents 528.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.05 billion with the latest information. DISH stock price has been found in the range of $31.99 to $32.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 2854728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $50.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DISH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DISH stock

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.06 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.06, while it was recorded at 31.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.63 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.05 and a Gross Margin at +29.59. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 10.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.82. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $130,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $8,038 million, or 86.20% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,981,487, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,493,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $851.24 million in DISH stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $591.2 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly -3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 12,890,735 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 13,169,017 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 224,116,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,176,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,665 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,860,047 shares during the same period.