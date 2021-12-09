Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Is Currently 0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Liquidity Group, Provides Reach Mobile with an $8 Million Funding Transaction with only 24 Hours to Term Sheet.

A sum of 4630428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.65 and dropped to a low of $5.58 until finishing in the latest session at $5.65.

The one-year MUFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.55.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.98.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.26. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $5,624,004 per employee.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 9.60%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,112 million, or 1.70% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 80,871,611, which is approximately 0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 10,910,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.54 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $54.25 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 16,243,969 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,086,411 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 171,897,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,228,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,256,454 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,619,068 shares during the same period.