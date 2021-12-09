Market cap of Marpai Inc. [MRAI] reaches 58.55M – now what?

Marpai Inc. [NASDAQ: MRAI] slipped around -0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.28 at the close of the session, down -5.31%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Marpai to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call on December 9.

Company to report Q3 2021 financial results after the close of trading on December 9.

Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, December 9 at 4:15 p.m. ET to answer questions about the Company’s operational and financial highlights for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company will report its third quarter 2021 results after the close of trading on Thursday, December 9.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, MRAI reached a trading volume of 3101279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.73.

Marpai Inc. [MRAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Marpai Inc. [MRAI]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading.

Marpai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.