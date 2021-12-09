Market cap of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON] reaches 652.40M – now what?

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: HZON] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.15 during the day while it closed the day at $9.93. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors.

Nominees Bring Strong Public Company Experience Ahead of Merger Completion.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II stock has also gained 1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HZON stock has inclined by 1.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.53% and lost -3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for HZON stock reached $652.40 million, with 65.62 million shares outstanding and 52.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 199.27K shares, HZON reached a trading volume of 3192438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HZON stock trade performance evaluation

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, HZON shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.53% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON]: Insider Ownership positions

29 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:HZON] by around 7,515,633 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,699,215 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 16,944,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,159,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZON stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,090 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,377,895 shares during the same period.