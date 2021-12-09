Market cap of Genius Sports Limited [GENI] reaches 2.01B – now what?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.39% on 12/8/2021, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.45%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Genius Sports Director Share Purchase.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports” or the “Company”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announces the purchase of common stock on the open market by individual members of the Company’s Board of Directors (“Director”), as follows.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GENI stock dropped by -23.88%. The one-year Genius Sports Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.39. The average equity rating for GENI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 150.85 million shares outstanding and 73.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, GENI stock reached a trading volume of 3082857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $21.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

GENI Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -49.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.49 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Genius Sports Limited Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $725 million, or 46.00% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,045,870, which is approximately 19.937% of the company’s market cap and around 51.03% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 16,700,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.61 million in GENI stocks shares; and WASHINGTON HARBOUR PARTNERS LP, currently with $42.95 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 56.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 19,681,803 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 17,240,200 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 50,435,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,357,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,454,040 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 11,130,235 shares during the same period.