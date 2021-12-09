Market cap of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] reaches 1.85B – now what?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] jumped around 2.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.96 at the close of the session, up 8.64%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Board of Directors Authorizes $100 million Share Repurchase Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced quarterly revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on October 31, 2021.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is now 19.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAY Stock saw the intraday high of $36.45 and lowest of $33.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.73, which means current price is +34.18% above from all time high which was touched on 03/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 3655745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $50.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $40 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PLAY stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 54 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.31. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.25, while it was recorded at 32.79 for the last single week of trading, and 39.71 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.75 and a Gross Margin at -40.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.42.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,246.90. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,216.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of -$24,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.