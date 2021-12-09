Market cap of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] reaches 50.59B – now what?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] loss -0.97% or -0.42 points to close at $43.07 with a heavy trading volume of 5136374 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Acquisition of Storm Resources Ltd..

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 9, 2021) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) announces it has entered into a definitive agreement with Storm Resources Ltd. (“Storm”) relating to the acquisition under a plan of arrangement of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Storm, for a cash consideration of $6.28 per share. The Company will also assume Storm’s total debt, working capital deficit and other monetary obligations of approximately $186 million. The transaction value represents approximately 1% of Canadian Natural’s enterprise value and does not materially impact the Company’s balance sheet strength or liquidity position. Storm’s land and production are located within Canadian Natural’s core area providing opportunity to leverage synergies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Current production, before royalties, to be acquired by Canadian Natural, is approximately 136 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 5,600 barrels per day of NGLs. The assets include properties in the high quality, liquids rich Montney area of Northeast British Columbia.

The daily chart for CNQ points out that the company has recorded 16.50% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, CNQ reached to a volume of 5136374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $40.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $38 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNQ shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CNQ stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.92. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.35, while it was recorded at 41.89 for the last single week of trading, and 35.11 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.63 and a Gross Margin at -0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now -0.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.47. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] managed to generate an average of -$43,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

There are presently around $35,512 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 116,452,500, which is approximately -7.756% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 89,966,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $2.7 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 55,658,678 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 41,048,420 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 719,842,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,549,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,317,616 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429,232 shares during the same period.