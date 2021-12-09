Market cap of BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] reaches 201.79M – now what?

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] traded at a high on 12/07/21, posting a 13.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.67. The company report on December 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BeyondSpring Inc. – BYSI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYSI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BeyondSpring and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6673918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BeyondSpring Inc. stands at 22.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.63%.

The market cap for BYSI stock reached $201.79 million, with 39.01 million shares outstanding and 12.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, BYSI reached a trading volume of 6673918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYSI shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $45 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 224.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has BYSI stock performed recently?

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.43. With this latest performance, BYSI shares dropped by -69.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.73 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.86, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.90 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -35672.78. BeyondSpring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33873.89.

Return on Total Capital for BYSI is now -97.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.88. Additionally, BYSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] managed to generate an average of -$670,033 per employee.BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BeyondSpring Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYSI.

Insider trade positions for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]

There are presently around $46 million, or 26.20% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 2,957,728, which is approximately -1.68% of the company’s market cap and around 68.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,601,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.48 million in BYSI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.12 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly 2452.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 3,405,734 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,081,662 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,300,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,787,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,721 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 597,292 shares during the same period.