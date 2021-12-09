Market cap of Auddia Inc. [AUUD] reaches 31.19M – now what?

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] gained 19.47% or 0.37 points to close at $2.27 with a heavy trading volume of 18702545 shares. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Auddia Inc. Announces Partnership Between Vodacast and Bleav Podcasting Network.

Partnership will begin with six Bleav podcasts building digital feed content for episodes only in the Vodacast mobile application.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced a new partnership with Bleav Podcast Networks, the #1 network for professionals with over 400 podcasts. Bleav will select six podcasts within the initial phase of the partnership, and create digital feed content for each new episode. In addition to content creation, podcast hosts will promote the Vodacast app and the supplementary content through native mentions during episodes.

It opened the trading session at $2.13, the shares rose to $2.35 and dropped to $1.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUUD points out that the company has recorded -25.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 481.58K shares, AUUD reached to a volume of 18702545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Auddia Inc. [AUUD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 675.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for AUUD stock

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, AUUD shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3600, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9400 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Auddia Inc. [AUUD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2148.18 and a Gross Margin at -482.00. Auddia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3652.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Auddia Inc. [AUUD] managed to generate an average of -$368,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Auddia Inc. [AUUD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of AUUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 316,254, which is approximately 19.748% of the company’s market cap and around 30.56% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in AUUD stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $53000.0 in AUUD stock with ownership of nearly -72.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auddia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ:AUUD] by around 132,227 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 128,062 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 209,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUUD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,593 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 40,293 shares during the same period.