Market cap of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] reaches 3.72B – now what?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] traded at a low on 12/08/21, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.14. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Alliance Data and the NFL Team Up to Launch New Fan-Centric NFL Credit Card.

— New NFL Extra Points Credit Card rewards fans with personalized services, exclusive experiences and unique benefits from their favorite teams.

— Alliance Data signs agreement to acquire existing NFL credit card portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2981212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for ADS stock reached $3.72 billion, with 49.80 million shares outstanding and 49.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 946.40K shares, ADS reached a trading volume of 2981212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADS shares is $117.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ADS stock performed recently?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, ADS shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.91, while it was recorded at 72.58 for the last single week of trading, and 100.86 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +51.06. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for ADS is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,222.94. Additionally, ADS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] managed to generate an average of $36,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation go to 5.17%.

Insider trade positions for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

There are presently around $3,393 million, or 95.70% of ADS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,456,034, which is approximately -1.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,441,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.07 million in ADS stocks shares; and PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $261.2 million in ADS stock with ownership of nearly 4.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS] by around 5,243,443 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 7,764,585 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 32,651,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,659,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 953,134 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 901,548 shares during the same period.