Market Analysts see Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] loss -3.62% or -0.93 points to close at $24.79 with a heavy trading volume of 15152045 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Starwood Property Trust Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock for total estimated gross proceeds of approximately $397.1 million (or approximately $456.7 million if the option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full). The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares from the Company. Settlement of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on December 10, 2021. All of the shares will be issued under the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the payment of liabilities and other working capital needs.

It opened the trading session at $24.86, the shares rose to $24.975 and dropped to $24.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STWD points out that the company has recorded -6.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 15152045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.53, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 25.36 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.71.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.61. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,157,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,410 million, or 47.80% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,634,194, which is approximately -0.321% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,145,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.42 million in STWD stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $153.38 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -2.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 5,668,416 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 9,683,807 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 117,231,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,583,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,598 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,185 shares during the same period.