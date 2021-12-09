Market Analysts see Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] gaining to $145. Time to buy?

Nuvei Corporation [NASDAQ: NVEI] closed the trading session at $57.97 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.10, while the highest price level was $78.45. The company report on December 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nuvei Corporation – NVEI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVEI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nuvei and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.53 percent and weekly performance of -36.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 161.39K shares, NVEI reached to a volume of 17895389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nuvei Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvei Corporation is set at 10.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVEI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NVEI stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.30. With this latest performance, NVEI shares dropped by -50.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.97 for Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.96, while it was recorded at 86.87 for the last single week of trading, and 87.56 for the last 200 days.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.44 and a Gross Margin at +62.96. Nuvei Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.32.

Return on Total Capital for NVEI is now 4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NVEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Nuvei Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Nuvei Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvei Corporation [NASDAQ:NVEI] by around 420 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 50,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVEI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,500 shares during the same period.