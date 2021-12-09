Market Analysts see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] traded at a high on 12/08/21, posting a 9.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.38. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Host an Investor Event on Updated MARIO-3 Data Presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

MARIO-3 Phase 2 study evaluating eganelisib added to standard of care Tecentriq® and Abraxane® regimen in frontline triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Investor Event with KOL Scheduled for Friday, December 10th @ 9:30am ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2920188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 11.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.21%.

The market cap for INFI stock reached $230.07 million, with 88.77 million shares outstanding and 87.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 2920188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has INFI stock performed recently?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.20. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2239.50 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2355.56.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -111.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 178.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,760,522 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

There are presently around $101 million, or 59.60% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,383,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,983,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.98 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.06 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 26.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 10,554,581 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 7,846,252 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 28,094,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,495,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,191,851 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,545,517 shares during the same period.