Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] moved down -1.00: Why It’s Important

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] traded at a low on 12/08/21, posting a -1.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.75. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Mandiant Recognized as a Large Provider of Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm.

Mandiant included in “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021” analyst report.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced its inclusion in the new Forrester report “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021.” The report provides an overview of 36 cyber security incident response vendors segmented by capabilities, size, vertical focus and geographic footprint. The purpose of the report is to help security leaders better understand the value organizations can expect from incident response vendors and make more informed procurement decisions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4782533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mandiant Inc. stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.16%.

The market cap for MNDT stock reached $4.08 billion, with 237.17 million shares outstanding and 234.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 4782533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.10.

How has MNDT stock performed recently?

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 16.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for MNDT is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, MNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $3,284 million, or 91.10% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,977,218, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,106,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.28 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $260.18 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly -1.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 12,852,910 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 19,561,068 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 161,670,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,084,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,482,251 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 12,491,143 shares during the same period.