Kansas City Southern [KSU] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] loss -0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $297.24 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Old Dominion Freight Line Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASD:ODFL) will replace Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 14.

The index change was prompted by the anticipated closing of the voting trust portion of a merger in which KSU will be acquired by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE and TSX:CP). The merged company will be incorporated and headquartered in Canada and therefore will not be eligible for the Dow Jones Transportation Average which includes companies incorporated in the U.S.

Kansas City Southern represents 90.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.37 billion with the latest information. KSU stock price has been found in the range of $294.71 to $300.985.

If compared to the average trading volume of 787.61K shares, KSU reached a trading volume of 4139080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $295.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $305, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on KSU stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSU shares from 265 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 51.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Kansas City Southern [KSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, KSU shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.74, while it was recorded at 294.43 for the last single week of trading, and 280.17 for the last 200 days.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.67. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $94,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kansas City Southern [KSU]

There are presently around $22,563 million, or 83.90% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,547,639, which is approximately 0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,014,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in KSU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in KSU stock with ownership of nearly -0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 10,319,713 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 10,010,856 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 54,885,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,216,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,777,008 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,582 shares during the same period.