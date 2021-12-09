Jefferies lifts Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] jumped around 3.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $102.05 at the close of the session, up 3.70%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Teladoc Health to Host Investor Day on November 18, 2021.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Members of Teladoc Health’s senior management team will join Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, for the half day program which will offer key insights about the industry’s evolution and rapid growth as well as the company’s vision, strategy, and outlook.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock is now -48.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDOC Stock saw the intraday high of $102.71 and lowest of $95.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 308.00, which means current price is +15.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3301702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $163.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $142 to $135, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 291 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.15, while it was recorded at 96.85 for the last single week of trading, and 152.61 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $13,282 million, or 80.60% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,459,812, which is approximately 2.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $875.59 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 15,391,406 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 9,196,244 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 110,380,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,968,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,805,470 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 916,245 shares during the same period.