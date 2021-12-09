Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain 0.44% so far this year. What now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] closed the trading session at $11.44 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.36, while the highest price level was $11.58. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sravan K. Emany as Chief Financial Officer.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Sravan K. Emany as senior vice president, chief financial officer. Mr. Emany will become a member of Ironwood’s Leadership Team and be responsible for all financial operations of the company, including financial planning and reporting, tax, accounting, and investor relations effective December 6, 2021. He will report to Thomas McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

Mr. McCourt commented, “We always look to our mission to guide our efforts to deliver the highest value to our stakeholders. We believe Sravan’s deep financial and corporate strategy capabilities within the healthcare industry will help us continue to make a meaningful impact on the GI community and to our shareholders. We are very pleased that an executive with Sravan’s skills, integrity, and proven leadership is joining our leadership team.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.44 percent and weekly performance of 4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 2947323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.65 and a Gross Margin at +98.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 37.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.30. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 719.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $457,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,047 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,501,021, which is approximately -17.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,004,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.53 million in IRWD stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $187.5 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 20,199,049 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 16,242,716 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 142,482,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,924,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,964,292 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,422 shares during the same period.