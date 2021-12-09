Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $23.61 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.61 at the close of the session, up 0.94%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Invesco Adds Three Defined Maturity Bond ETFs to its BulletShares Suite.

New Corporate Bond ETF, High Yield Corporate ETF and Municipal Bond ETF available to replace maturing funds.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that the three newest additions to its BulletShares® ETF suite are available to replace the ETFs maturing at year-end 2021. BulletShares offer investors access to defined bond maturities in a transparent1 ETF structure. The new BulletShares ETFs expand the stated year of maturity of the firm’s BulletShares High Yield Corporate Bond, BulletShares Corporate Bond and BulletShares Municipal Bond portfolios:.

Invesco Ltd. stock is now 35.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IVZ Stock saw the intraday high of $23.83 and lowest of $23.275 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.71, which means current price is +39.58% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4146760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $29 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on IVZ stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IVZ shares from 15 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.78, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 25.60 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 23.17%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $6,932 million, or 84.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,140,290, which is approximately 0.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,515,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $900.88 million in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $859.72 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 27,211,784 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 21,174,468 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 247,980,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,366,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,306,745 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,564,040 shares during the same period.