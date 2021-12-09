Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain 33.45% so far this year. What now?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $33.35. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0663 per share, payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2021).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund makes monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10%, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares (the “Plan”). The Fund calculates the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in the month on which the NAV is calculated. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there can be no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so. The Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, that is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that was invested in the Fund is paid back to shareholders. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income”. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.45 percent and weekly performance of 4.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 4375280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $36.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $32.50 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $36, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.25.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.58, while it was recorded at 32.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.58 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 11.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $170,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 9.49%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,339 million, or 45.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,561,416, which is approximately 1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 26,598,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.24 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $860.1 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 16,078,025 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 19,894,577 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 186,568,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,540,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,282 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,372,519 shares during the same period.