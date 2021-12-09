For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] jumped around 0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.74 at the close of the session, up 5.60%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Melco celebrates construction milestone with Studio City Phase Two topping out ceremony.

Featuring a USD 1.3 billion extension designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

To offer one of Asia’s largest indoor & outdoor water parks, cinematic themed experience and family-oriented entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is now -42.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLCO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.955 and lowest of $10.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.65, which means current price is +18.15% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 3699303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $15.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21.10 to $16.90, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.80.

How has MLCO stock performed recently?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.25. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $1,925 million, or 40.70% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,310,139, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 21,052,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.11 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $171.53 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 127.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 35,138,954 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 33,576,059 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 120,523,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,238,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,322 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,419,163 shares during the same period.