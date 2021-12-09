8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] loss -2.08% or -0.4 points to close at $18.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4638304 shares. The company report on December 8, 2021 that 8×8, Inc. Prices $137.5 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated agreements with certain qualified investors to issue $137.5 million in additional aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “additional notes”) in a private placement to such investors pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The additional notes will constitute a further issuance of, and form a single series with, 8×8’s outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on February 19, 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $287.5 million, and outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on November 21, 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million (the “existing notes” and, together with the additional notes, the “notes”). The purchase price for the additional notes is $1,007.79 per $1,000 principal amount of additional notes (which includes accrued interest from August 1, 2021). The additional notes will have substantially identical terms to the existing notes (except that they will bear a transfer restriction legend) and are expected to be fungible with the existing notes. 8×8 has committed to filing a resale registration statement with respect to the additional notes. Immediately after giving effect to the issuance of the additional notes, 8×8 will have $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 outstanding.

8×8 estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the additional notes will be approximately $134.5 million after deducting fees payable to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by 8×8. 8×8 intends to use a portion of such proceeds to consummate the previously announced acquisition of Fuze, Inc., use a portion of such proceeds to repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock (described below) and use the remainder of such proceeds for general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $19.34, the shares rose to $19.35 and dropped to $18.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGHT points out that the company has recorded -27.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 971.83K shares, EGHT reached to a volume of 4638304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $31.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 643.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for EGHT stock

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.10 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.10.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -24.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.14. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$97,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

There are presently around $2,136 million, or 99.10% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,928,623, which is approximately -5.712% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 13,608,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.29 million in EGHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $228.1 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 4.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 7,566,020 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,859,993 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 97,837,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,263,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,486 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 698,546 shares during the same period.