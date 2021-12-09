Evercore ISI slashes price target on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] – find out why.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] slipped around -0.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.26 at the close of the session, down -4.55%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Kyndryl and NetApp form strategic partnership to deliver critical enterprise data infrastructure to BMW Group.

Storage-as-a-Service agreement will support future scalability and innovation for the premium automobile manufacturer’s worldwide IT infrastructure.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure provider, and NetApp today announced an agreement with BMW Group, a deal that builds on a strong strategic partnership and the deep experience of both companies in the automotive sector. The agreement combines Kyndryl’s digital infrastructure services with NetApp’s cloud-led, data-centric software technology.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 4038991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

How has KD stock performed recently?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.10 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.39.

Return on Total Capital for KD is now -10.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.57. Additionally, KD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $1,951 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,987,296, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 20.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,905,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.88 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $196.51 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,054 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 3,801,208 shares. Additionally, 878 investors decreased positions by around 3,228,295 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 94,956,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,986,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,840 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 234,748 shares during the same period.